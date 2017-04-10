Tito Jackson Drops Smooth Groove, ‘One Way Street’

Following his groovin’ single “Get It Baby” and country offering “On My Way Home,” legend Tito Jackson drops another track titled “One Way Street” from his solo debut album TITO TIME hitting U.S. stores soon.

On the song, Tito graciously ushers his lover out when she says she wants out of the relationship. “If you wanna leave I’ll hold the door, but I think you should know / It’s a one way street, going nowhere fast,” he sings.

Stream below:

TITO TIME features Big Daddy Kane, Betty Wright, Jocelyn Brown, and 3T (Tito’s sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ).

@titojackson5