Tish Hyman – What It Feels Like ft. Ty Dolla $ign and DeJ Loaf

The critically acclaimed songstress and songwriter Tish Hyman has released her new single “What it Feels Like” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and DeJ Loaf. The song comes on the heels of Tish’s successful 2016 EP, Dedicated To.

The single is fun and light-hearted, with a catchy hook and highlights what life is like for Tish. Ty Dolla $ign and DeJ Loaf both add their signature vocals as they share the things they too have experienced in life and love.

“This is a track where I want people to dance!” Tish says of the single. “I want everyone to celebrate all that life has to offer and all the things they can go out and get.”

Stream below:

@listen2tish