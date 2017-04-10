New Couple Alert: Karrueche Tran and Migos’ Quavo?

With the restraining order in full effect, Karrueche Tran is moving on from Chris Brown allegedly into the arms of Migos rapper Quavo.

According to TMZ, Tran attended the Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday night, a rap concert in which Migos was on the bill.

Witnesses in attendance say she watched the concert from backstage and when Migos was done performing, she left with them and gave Quavo a hug before getting into a chauffeured car together.

Wonder how Chris Brown is taking the news. Is this hip-hop’s newest “it” couple? See the evidence below: