Report: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Call It Quits

After a few months of dating, Mariah Carey and dancer/choreographer Bryan Tanaka have broken up, reports TMZ,and they say the split wasn’t amicable.

According to sources close to Mariah, they say Tanaka was allegedly jealous over Mimi’s harmonious relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. She still has a cordial relationship Cannon, often taking vacations with their twins Moroccan and Monroe and sometimes going to events without the kids.

To make her jealous, Tanaka allegedly flirted with other women in front of Mariah. The 33-year-old dancer especially didn’t like when Mariah and Nick attended the Kids Choice Awards with their kids last month.

On Valentine’s Day during happier times, Mariah posted pictures of she and Tanaka enjoying a couples bath.

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming.