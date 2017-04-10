LeToya Luckett Eyes May For Release Of Third Studio Album ‘BACK 2 LIFE’ (Tracklist)

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling R&B songstress LeToya Luckett is ending her seven-year hiatus with the release of her highly anticipated third studio album Back 2 Life set to drop on May 12th via Entertainment One Music.

In December, Luckett dropped the title track and lead single “Back 2 Life,” which was produced by Joseph “Jo Blaq” Macklin and YBZ. The accompanying video is the first installment of a three-part mini movie series featuring actor Thomas Q. Jones (“Being Mary Jane”).

The 13 track LP features rapper Ludacris and production by Grammy award-winning hit makers Andre Harris, Warryn Campbell and newcomer Anthony Saunders among others.

During her hiatus from music, LeToya has been honing her craft as an actress with recurring roles in the hit FOX drama “Rosewood” alongside Morris Chestnut and OWN’s hit series “Greenleaf” alongside Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David. At the Cannes Film Festival, it was announced that LeToya will play the legendary Dionne Warwick in a new biopic aptly titled Dionne. The film will follow the singer’s early career spanning from 1962-1968, during which time she created some of her biggest hits including “Alfie” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Luckett will also record Dionne Warwick’s songs for the movie soundtrack. When asked how she felt about LeToya portraying her, Warwick states “She is perfect and she has exactly the right look…She will bring out what is needed for this part.” Furthermore, it was announced that LeToya was cast to star alongside Luke James and Aisha Hinds for the pilot of USA’s anthology series “Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac.”

Back 2 Life will be available on all digital platforms and retail stores. Peep the track list below:

BACK 2 LIFE TRACKLISTING

1. I’m Ready

2. B2L

3. Show Me

4. Used To

5. Middle

6. Grey ft. Ludacris

7. In The Name

8. My Love

9. Worlds Apart

10. Weekend

11. Higher

12. Loving You

13. Disconnected