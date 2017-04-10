Brooklyn Up-and-Comer Josh Jacobson Strips Down ‘Polaroids’ Single

“Future Soul” up-and-comer Josh Jacobson the official music video for his hit single “Polaroids.” It is the first of his “From The Roots” video series that will highlight Jacobson’s performance skills in recorded live sessions. The single is the first track to be released from his debut EP FIRST LIGHT, which will come out later this summer.

Premiered on Live Nation’s “Ones To Watch,” the video is an intimate studio performance that shows the Brooklyn-based singer/ songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist’s talents via a stripped-down version of the original.

Watch below:

Jacobson says of the “From The Roots” live sessions: “There’s a certain kind of magic that only happens when people are in a room playing their instruments together, and that feeling is what I love most about being a musician. My goal with From the Roots is to share that feeling with my fans, many of whom aren’t necessarily into jazz or instrumental music. I hope to build bridges with this project–maybe some of the dance music heads will be encouraged to check out more jazz, and vice versa. This is just the first of several FTR live videos I’ll be releasing this year.”

In only the past month, Josh Jacobson has proven his prowess as a performer, taking the stage at both SXSW in Austin, Texas (where he played five different showcases during his first run of the festival), and Miami Music Week.

@joshjacobsongs