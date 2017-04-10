Sacramento songwriting sibling duo Blaq Tuxedo drops their new mixtape Tap In, hosted by famed West Coast DJ DJ Carisma.

Having written/produced for Ty Dolla $ign (“L.A.” f/Kendrick Lamar, Brandy, and James Fauntleroy), Chris Brown (“Anyway”), and The Rejectz (“Cat Daddy”), the duo is looking to establish their own distinctive sound as artists with their newest project that lives in the Rap-n-B space alongside the game’s brightest stars of today like Bryson Tiller and Tory Lanez. The 11-track project is crafted of tunes you can party to.

Stream below:

@BLAQTUXEDO