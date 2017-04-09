Report: Janet Jackson and Husband Wissam Al Mana Call It Quits

Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have reportedly called it quits three months after having their first child together.

A source tells UK’s The Mail on Sunday newspaper, “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways. They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable, and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”

Another source added: “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”

Janet and the billionaire Qatari businessman got married in 2012, and they welcomed a son, named Eissa, in January (2017).

Speculations surrounding a split circulated days of Eissa’s birth after Janet was seen in public without her wedding ring, but sources insisted the couple was still together and very happy.

The private couple hasn’t spoken publicly since the baby was born, but sources told People magazine the 50-year-old mother and her son are doing “really good.”

Janet’s mother, Katherine, who recently returned to Los Angeles to deal with legal issues, had been by her side for the last two months.

“That’s when Janet made her decision that there was no turning back,” the source said. “She was worried about her mother — and Wissam showed little to no concern.”