Watch the Official Trailer For Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me’ Biopic

Earlier this year it was announced that the Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me” was acquired by Lionsgate to hit theaters this summer; June 16th to be exact, which is also what would be the late rappers’ 46th birthday.

Various teaser-trailers surfaced online, but now the official cinematic, 2-and-a-half minute trailer is here. In the lengthy trailer for the Benny Boom-directed film, we get to see Pac’s beginnings being influenced by his mother’s membership in the Black Panthers, the relationship between Jada Pinkett (Kat Graham) and Pac, how the rapper started with Death Row, the shooting attempt on his life in New York, and more.

Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. will star in the leading role, and actress Danai Gurira will play Pac’s mother Afeni Shakur.

Watch below:

In other Pac news, 2017 is a big year for Pac’s legacy: he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame today (April 7th).