Stream Adrian Marcel’s Debut Album ‘GMFU’

With the past success of his Weak mixtape series as well as the hit single “2AM” under his belt, Adrian Marcel returns with his long-awaited, full length debut album GMFU, reminding fans why he is one of the most talented artists in R&B.

Executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, the album includes production from Saadiq, NO I.D, Big Jerm of ID Labs and more. The project is a mix of classic timless R&B grooves (“Imagination,” “No Limit,” and “EastSideStory”) and bangers alike (“Mobbin,” “TellMe”).

Stream GMFU below