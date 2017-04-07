Rihanna Teams With Chopard For Luxury Jewelry Collection; Set to be Unveiled At Cannes Film Festival

Rihanna’s empire continues to grow.

The “Diamonds” singer has signed on to collab with luxury jewelry company Chopard to co-design real diamonds with Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president, and creative director. Together, they created a nine-piece fine jewelry line, with only 2,000 pieces of each design being manufactured.

“Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece,” Caroline said in a statement. “With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.”

Rihanna will also create a “Rihanna Loves Chopard” “inspired by the singer’s island roots mixing nods to the lush gardens of Barbados and the electricity of Carnival, as well as spins on house icons.” An advertising campaign (above) showing the “Diamonds” star in creations from the fine jewelry line.

The designs will launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and be rolled out in stores in June. RiRi is expected to hit the Cannes Film Festival for her role in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” in which she co-stars alongside Cara Delevingne.