Mack Wilds Teases New Doc Series ‘AfterHours’ on TIDAL

Today (April 7), Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Mack Wilds released the teaser for his upcoming series, “AfterHours,” which will premiere exclusively on TIDAL on Friday, April 14.

Written and directed by Greg Kally & Mack Wilds, each episode of the 6-part mini-series is a visual interpretation of tracks from Mack Wilds’ latest EP AfterHours, which was released today.

Watch the trailer below:

AfterHours is inspired by love, women and the turbulence of relationships, and is the sophomore release from Mack following his first album New York: A Love Story released in 2013.