Kevin Ross Releases Video For ‘Don’t Forget About Me,’ Go Behind The Scenes

From his debut album The Awakening Motown Recording artist Kevin Ross drops the video for “Don’t Forget About Me,” an artsy visual to accompany the driven-beat of the tune.

In the clip, Ross is the last man on earth who’s missing his girl. He plays the song all over the city of L.A. in an attempt to get her attention. Will it work?

Watch below:

The Awakening features his hit single “Long Song Away,” which was in the No. 1 position on both the Nielsen/BDS and Mediabase Urban Adult for two consecutive weeks. The chart-topping achievement makes Ross the first debut Motown artist to reach No. 1 at the format since 2010, according to Billboard.

Also go behind the scenes of Ross’ “Don’t Forget About Me” below:

Purchase The Awakening on iTunes HERE.