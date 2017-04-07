ESSENCE Unveils Full Night-By-Night Schedule For 2017 ESSENCE Fest Lineup

Late last year, it was announced that Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige and Chance the Rapper would headline the 2017 Essence Festival taking place from June 30 to July 2 at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

It was also confirmed that Chaka Khan, Doug E Fresh, Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, June’s Diary, Lalah Hathaway, and about two dozen more artists would all be there to rip the stages as well.

Now, ESSENCE has announced the nightly schedule. The A-list nighttime concerts will feature more than 40 acts across five stages in the Superdome throughout the weekend on the festival’s renowned Mainstage and in the intimate Superlounges. Festival first-timers Diana Ross and Chance the Rapper will open and close the weekend concert series with unforgettable headlining performances on Friday and Sunday night respectively – along with a special all-female Saturday night lineup, inspired by headliner Mary J. Blige’s forthcoming album Strength of A Woman.

Check out the schedule below:

Single-night tickets are now on sale and are priced starting at $50 per person per night. Roy Wood Jr. from Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” will serve as the Mainstage host for the weekend, with more surprise guest performances to be announced.



