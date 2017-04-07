Atlanta Group B.O.Y (Be Only You) Flip Missy Elliott’s ‘Better’

Following their single “Winning,” R&B/Hip Hop/Soul trio Be Only You (B.O.Y) covered Missy Elliott’s single “Better.”

In the clip, the members Gianni Chapman, Miesha Green and Summer Killen roll up in a Range Rover and turn up in front of graffiti walls amid pink lighting.

They get the ultimate cosign, as Missy is showing support on her IG and made a cameo in the video at the end. ”

Missy wrote on IG: “🔥Now I have seen a lot of AMAZING DANCERS on this joint & now I’m starting to see singers create their on songs on it so BIG UP this new girl group 💣🔥@officialboy_ for flipping their own sauce & making a song over #ImBetter🔥🔥🔥YALL DID THAT🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 swipe page to the right👉🏾 to see other part! I HEAR YALL sanging! Ayyye🙋🏾🎤⭐️🎧💣🔥⭐️S/O @mainodaplug Big boy getting it🙌🏾😍 Where My Singers At?🎤I’m looking!😉.”

Watch below:

@officialboy_