Turn Up To Alexis Nicole’s ‘How Dat Feel’

Singer/Songwriter Alexis Nicole drops a new single “How Dat Feel,” the third single lifted from her recently-released debut visual EP, Daybreak. The sassy and in-your-face mid-tempo groove was written by Alexis Nicole and produced by @Officials_mg.

“How Dat Feel” is the “ultimate bounce back” record. It’s for anyone that has ever felt taken for granted, and rose above. It’s fun, playful, energetic and still kinda bossy,” says Alexis. “Not to mention it has an element of flash to it as if to say, “Look at me now!!!,” she adds.

Listen to the turnt single below: