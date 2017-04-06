St. Louis Singer Theresa Payne Expresses Heartbreak On ‘Get My Heart Back’ Album (Stream)

It’s ironic how St. Louis-based songstress Theresa Payne channeled the “pain” from her break up into this project Get My Heart Back on which she expressed all of the stages of emotions one goes through when the death of a relationship occurs. Around the same time, Payne lost her job and briefly competed in the reality TV show “The Voice.” The culmination of emotions ranging from disappointment and “pain” are all heard on this project.

Press play and immediately, you’ll feel Payne’s gut-wrenching and honest emotions on “Prelude,” her powerhouse vocals providing the perfect vehicle for such emotional messages of personal truths that are universal for many going through trying times. The intense emotions don’t let up throughout the project, as she slowly tries to reclaim her heart once more.

Stream below:

@Theresa_Payne