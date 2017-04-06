Songstress Wallace Laments About Her ‘Diaspora’ On New Single

New Zealand born future-soul singer Wallace is back with her first offering for 2017, “Diaspora.” A collaboration with Sydney producer and vocalist Crooked Letter, “Diaspora” is created on a beat that samples Nigerian funk. Stemming from an exploration of his parents homeland, Jerry Agbinya (aka Crooked Letter) delves deep into African inspired sounds as Wallace sings of her own diasporic experience about her Scottish father living in New Zealand.



“I wanted to highlight the connection that we both feel towards places where we didn’t grow up”, says Wallace on the track. “We bonded over the idea that looking back at our roots gave us a sense of affirmation and appreciation for what makes us who we are“.



“My Granny Gollan has always joked that if my dad was any further away he’d be on his way back. Back being Dundee, Scotland, which he left when he was in his early twenties. So excited to have his beautiful voice make a sneaky cameo on the track.”

Stream below:

@wa_ll_ace