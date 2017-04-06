Lil Wayne, Jermaine Dupri, and T.I. & Tiny’s Kids Set For ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta’ (Trailer)

Following the success of WE tv’s first “Growing Up Hip Hop” series, the network has revealed they’re taking the to the streets of Atlanta for the spinoff “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

The show will follow Bow Wow (child rapper-turned adult actor), Shaniah Mauldin (daughter of Jermaine Dupri), Ayana Fite (daughter of DJ Hurricane), Reginae Carter (daughter of Lil Wayne and former member of the OMG Girlz), Zonnique Pullins (daughter of T.I. and Tiny and former member of the OMG Girlz) and Brandon Barnes (brother of Waka Flocka Flame).

The original installment featured Romeo Miller (child rapper and son of Master P), Angela Simmons (daughter of rap pioneer Rev. Run), Damon “Boogie” Dash (son of media mogul, Damon Dash), Kristinia DeBarge (singer and daughter of James DeBarge), Egypt Criss (daughter Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandra “Pepa” Denton), and TJ Mizell (son of the late Run D.M.C. DJ, Jam Master Jay).

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” is slated to premiere later this Spring.

Watch the 20-second teaser trailer below: