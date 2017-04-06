Eric Bellinger and Christina Milian Get Close In ‘Make You Mine’ Video

Fresh off the heels of the release of his Eric B. For President: Term 2 EP, Eric Bellinger shares the visual for “Make You Mine,” which has Bellinger diving into a pulsating dancehall beat for one of his steamiest songs yet.

With aerial shots above Malibu and a gorgeously blue Pacific Ocean, “Make You Mine” shows the multi-faceted singer/songwriter stunting in both a sports car and yellow Vans, all while making the girl of his dreams (played by Christina Milian) fall in love as they cruise in a beautiful yacht.

Watch below and purchase Eric B for President: Term 2 on iTunes HERE.