Soulful singer/songwriter/producer Tim Terry releases the official music video and new socially-conscious single “Soul Power” emerging from the Black Lives Matter movement as a message for Black America to recognize their strength.

Written and arranged by Terry and produced and composed by Jonathan Richmond, “Soul Power” is poised to be an anthem for 2017. Unapologetic and bold in his stance, coupled with his signature voice and the familiar Tim Terry Experience sound, Terry allows us to see his concerns through his eyes in the second verse: “Cops killing kids are being protected / while kids killing kids are incarcerated oh my / Laws get passed and we don’t notice/and we do nothing / cause we don’t vote sh**,” he sings.

“This is my response to the current climate of The Divided States of America… Hope you dig it,” Terry captioned with the video.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Terry’s musical influences were Rhythm and Blues’ disciples of Soul Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, Willie Hutch, Al Green and Isaac Hayes.

