Actor/singer Keith Robinson is known for his roles in movies Dreamgirls, This Christmas, and Get On Up, his current role on Bounce TV’s television musical drama “Saint & Sinners,” and he will also star in the Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me” out this summer.

However, Robinson’s music career is also taking off with the release of his new single “Love Episodic,” a soulful knock for your car stereo system. On the song, Robinson offers his hypnotic vocals as well as his infectious flow.

Robinson’s album Love Episodic arrived on Friday March 31st and continues that old school 90s feel throughout the project. Purchase on iTunes HERE.

Stream the song “Love Episodic” above.