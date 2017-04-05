Justine Skye Announces ‘8 Ounces Tour’

RocNation songstress Justine Skye will support her latest project with a headlining trek. The purple hair singer/songwriter has announced the “8 Ounces Tour,” set to kick off on May 11th in Washington, D.C. The 8-cities outing will then make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and New Orleans before wrapping on May 28th at Brick & Mortar Music Hall in San Francisco.

Justine released her ‘8 Ounces’ EP in December 2016; The project boasted a feature from rapper Wale.

Check out the “8 Ounces Tour” dates below; tickets available here:

May 11th – Washington, D.C. – A.I.

May 13th – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 14th – New York NY – Gramercy Theatre

May 17th – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

May 19th – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

May 20th – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock

May 27th – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA

May 28th – Brick & Mortar Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

8 OUNCES TOUR, COMING TO 8 CITIES. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW | LINK IN BIO LETS GET IT 🔥 #8OUNCES A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Along with the upcoming trek, Justine has been making moves in the beauty arena. She recently partnered with Forever 21 as the face of their Festival Campaign which included an exclusive new track “Flames.” Also, she partnered with Mac Cosmetics for her own iridescent powder, set to arrive on April 13th.