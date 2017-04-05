Toronto singer/songwriter Faiza releases the visual for her fresh new single “Body Babe,” a song plucked from her upcoming project Black Girl Next Door.

Produced by Giangelo Power, the song is a fun and raw party record that displays women confidently expressing their sexual agency without shame and offers a refreshing take on the idea of the “Nextflix and Chill” dating world we now live in. The clip is that of a crowded, turnt house party where Faiza closely dances with a few guys, weighing her options.

Faiza emerged on the music scene in 2014 with the release of her debut self titled EP.

@blckgrlnxtdr