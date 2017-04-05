DAWN Drops “LA” Video; Announces Redemption Tour

D∆WN drops another creative visual in the form of “LA,” a record that sees her merging her love for her native Louisiana and her home Los Angeles. In the mostly black-and-white Monty Marsh-directed clip, which features some splashes of red, the singer/songwriter journey’s through L.A., dancing in from of several landmarks while rocking high-fashion attire.

“‘LA’ is such a personal record and visual to me,” D∆WN told Jezebel. “It explains the parallels of the struggle and beauty I’ve encountered in both Louisiana and Los Angeles.”

“Red signifies the redemption I find in both the grit and the glamour,” she adds.

D∆WN’s friend Trombone Shorty is featured in the clip playing guitar; she also performs a guitar solo in the clip.

Along with the new video, D∆WN has announced the 7-stop “Redemption Tour,” which kicks off on July 13 at Our Club in Detroit. The trek will make stops in Chicago for the Pitchfork Festival, Toronto, Boston, and more before wrapping on July 22 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY.

Redemption Tour Dates:

July 13 – Our Club, Detroit

July 14 – Pitchfork Festival, Chicago

July 15 – Drake, Toronto

July 19 – Port City Music Hall, Portland

July 20 – Great Scott, Boston

July 21 – Coda, Philadelphia

July 22 – Knitting Factory, Brooklyn