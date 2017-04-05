R&B Music Videos
DAWN Drops “LA” Video; Announces Redemption Tour
D∆WN drops another creative visual in the form of “LA,” a record that sees her merging her love for her native Louisiana and her home Los Angeles. In the mostly black-and-white Monty Marsh-directed clip, which features some splashes of red, the singer/songwriter journey’s through L.A., dancing in from of several landmarks while rocking high-fashion attire.
“‘LA’ is such a personal record and visual to me,” D∆WN told Jezebel. “It explains the parallels of the struggle and beauty I’ve encountered in both Louisiana and Los Angeles.”
“Red signifies the redemption I find in both the grit and the glamour,” she adds.
D∆WN’s friend Trombone Shorty is featured in the clip playing guitar; she also performs a guitar solo in the clip.
Along with the new video, D∆WN has announced the 7-stop “Redemption Tour,” which kicks off on July 13 at Our Club in Detroit. The trek will make stops in Chicago for the Pitchfork Festival, Toronto, Boston, and more before wrapping on July 22 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY.
Redemption Tour Dates:
July 13 – Our Club, Detroit
July 14 – Pitchfork Festival, Chicago
July 15 – Drake, Toronto
July 19 – Port City Music Hall, Portland
July 20 – Great Scott, Boston
July 21 – Coda, Philadelphia
July 22 – Knitting Factory, Brooklyn
The Visual #LAonVEVO
https://t.co/oPBKo5BtGA
The Tour
Tickets at https://t.co/SfIoiknY5g pic.twitter.com/xbcTg2hVN2
— D∆WN (@DawnRichard) April 4, 2017