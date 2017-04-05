Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ is a Peabody Awards Finalists

Beyonce’s visual album, Lemonade, has received tons of accolades to date, and there’s another prestigious submission to add to the list.

‘Lemonade’ is among the 60 finalists competing for this year’s 76th annual Peabody Awards, which selects the best in electronic storytelling across genre and platform. The documentary will compete against other films like the Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things,’ the Oscar-winning documentary ‘O.J.: Made in America,’ and Netflix’s ’13th.’

The 60 finalist were selected from 1,200 entries in film, TV, radio, and the internet. 30 programs will be selected as winners, with the announcements made by category: Individual/Institutional on April 12; Documentary on April 18; Entertainment on April 20; and News/Radio/Public Service/Web/Education programming on April 25.

The ceremony will take place in in New York on May 20th, and will air on June 2nd on PBS and Fusion at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Rashida Jones, who won a Peabody Award for her work on Parks and Recreation, will host the awards.

Let’s hope Queen B makes the 30 winners.