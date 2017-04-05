Eclectic Melbourne, Australia duo Au Dré (comprised of singer-songwriter Audrey Powne and producer James Bowers) drop their groovy single “Lines,” the latest offering from their forthcoming sophomore EP to be released later in 2017.

“Lines” is about the risk involved in taking a friendship to the next level. The soulful and energetic female lead vocals are matched by the bold and exciting production which throws back to 80s boogie and funk whilst capturing the swagger of contemporary R&B and hip hop from the likes of Anderson Paak and Kaytranada.

Audrey describes the pivotal moment of a friendship the song captures: “I think everyone has one of those friendships which foundation is flirting. I found myself in that moment at a party, after a few drinks where I could sense a friendship might be about to turn into a more romantic encounter…which was simultaneously exciting and terrifying.”

“We’ve, been through it all together / Nobody knows you better / It seems, that we both won’t remember / Just this one night together,” Audrey sings.

Stream below: