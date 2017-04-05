Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Honored At The Brooklyn Museum’s ‘Artists Ball’

Alicia Keys and her husband (and museum trustee) Swizz Beatz were the honorees for the Brooklyn museum’s seventh annual Artists Ball on April 3rd (Monday).

Billboard reports the event consisted of a cocktail hour featuring art and body painting, then segued into a seated dinner. All the guests wore blue in recognition of the museum’s “Infinite Blue” exhibit. Attendees were serenaded by a gospel choir and up-and-coming singer/cellist Kelsey Lu.

Lenny Kravitz and Fab 5 Freddy were among those in attendance.

Congrats to Swizz and Alicia on the honor!