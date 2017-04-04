UK actor and soul artist Shaun Escoffery drops his vintage soul single “Ain’t No Time,” a message to all of us to look at what’s going on in our world and speak out.

Inspired by artists like Curtis Mayfield and Donny Hathaway, Shaun’s sound has been compared to Philly Soul and Marvin Gaye, who’s musical influence is heavily heard on this joint, like the 2017 version of Gaye’s classic “What’s Going On.”

In 2007, Escoffery released his debut album Move into Soul, which included cover versions of “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” In 2008, Escoffery played Mufasa in a London production of The Lion King, and his other credits include Les Miserables, and Smokey Joe’s Café.

Escoffery was the #2 most played independent artist (#12 overall) on BBC 2 Radio in 2016. His latest album Evergreen was released in the US at the end of February.

Stream “Ain’t No Time” below: