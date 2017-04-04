Atlanta R&B artist Shaun B releases the visuals for his ambient track “Savage,” the fan favorite from his latest project Cocaine in the Evening. The track speaks on a brief situation and uses hypnotic vocals to harness the wavy instrumental from SlowKings. The visuals are brief but powerful.

“‘Savage’ was a reflection of a literal situation that happened,” Shaun B said. “This girl put her number in my phone and then the song happened. Talk is cheap, especially when it comes to intimacy.” He says this video is to “create a visual of suspense and anticipation.”

Watch below:

Shaun B has three projects coming up in 2017: Songs About Women, Zones, and Cocaine at Midnight.