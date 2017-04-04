Keke Wyatt Confirms She’s Expecting Her 9th Child

Congrats are in order for KeKe Wyatt who confirmed she’s pregnant with her 9th child with husband Michael Ford.

The new addition will be her fifth child with Ford; she has three children from a previous marriage and is the stepmother to a child from Ford’s previous relationship, which makes 9 children total.

In a statement released by her team, she said, “My family is excited. We come from big families where I’m from. Everyone knows my work doesn’t stop when I’m pregnant so I’m excited to continue performing and traveling around the world.”

Congrats to their large, growing family!

In other Keke Wyatt news, catch her episode of Being on April 8th at 10p.m. on Centric.