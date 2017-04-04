Independent Scottish singer-songwriter emaé (pronounced em-may) releases the video for her ballad “Better,” a personal song taken from her highly anticipated debut album set to release later this year.

Written and composed by emaé, “Better” is a very personal song which showcases her honest, life-weathered songwriting. She explains, “Better is the song for right now, it 100% reflects where I’ve been the last year and also where I’m going. It’s a song of resilience, confidence and certainty. It’s a song I’m extremely proud of.”

The clip sees emaé in the studio pouring her heart out on the mic. Watch below:

2017 started on a high note for emaé as she has been hand picked as ‘One To Watch in 2017’ by MOBO Awards.

