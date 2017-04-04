Beyonce and Her Mom Share Memories of The Superstar’s Wedding On Her 9th Anniversary

Believe it or not, it’s been 9 years (today) since Beyonce and Jay Z tied the knot in a private, intimate wedding ceremony in New York in 2008.

To commemorate her daughter’s wedding anniversary, Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson shared a photo on her IG of her daughter’s nuptials to the rapper mogul. The black and white photo shows Beyonce throwing her arms up in happiness and Jay Z all smiles shortly after the couple said their vows.

Lawson captioned with the photo, “9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters❤❤on their Anniversary 💐 ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol) Thats my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me❤.”

Beyonce also shared a touching clip on her IG to commemorate her 9 year anniversary. Along with a new version of a track called “Die With You” (which she debuted in a live video for their anniversary two years ago), the short clip chronicles Bey and Jay’s dating days, engagement, wedding, marriage, the birth of their first daughter Blue, and family’s the current phase as they await the arrival of twins.

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

