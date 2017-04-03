Legend Tito Jackson Drops Country-Tinged Single ‘On My Way Home’

After having a career in music for over 50 years, the legend Tito Jackson started making his mark as a solo artist in 2016, placing solo music in the charts as the ninth and final Jackson family sibling with the smash hit single “Get It Baby” featuring Big Daddy Kane.

He’s now dropping another single, “On My Way Home” from his debut album TITO TIME, a project that he has been working on for some years and was started because his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ believed in their father.

“On My Way Home” is sonically very different from “Get It Baby,” as it takes on a country feel.

Listen below:

Tito feels it’s his time to shine. His solo debut album TITO TIME is released by Sony Music Japan and is available on blu-spec CD2 at music stores in Japan (shipping globally) and also available in digital format on iTunes and Amazon Japan.