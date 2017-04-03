PJ Morton Drops Two Newbies: ‘First Began’ and ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ ft. BJ The Chicago Kid & The HamilTones

Following his previous release “Claustrophobic” ft. Pell, singer/songwriter and Maroon 5 keyboardist, PJ Morton connects with some soulful friends on his brand new single “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and The HamilTones (Anthony Hamilton’s backup singers).

Like a feel-good, down home Gospel song, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” features hand claps, foot-stomps, and soulful, harmonious voices which sing a message of optimism.

“Even when you try to bring me down / Everything’s gonna be alright / You see I’m still here let me adjust my pride / Everything’s gonna be alright,” they sing together.

Stream below:

In addition, Morton also dropped another offering called “First Began,” a love ballad about an unending love, even throughout lifetimes. “If I die, I hope to find you in another life, so we can fall again, be the way we were when we first began,” he sings. Stream below:

Morton’s album Gumbo will arrive on April 21st.