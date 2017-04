Accompanied by Maya Angelou’s prolific words, KeKe Palmer releases a thought-provoking visual titled Schtick that will ignite conversations and possibly spark debates.

Inspired by artists Jon Boogz and Sahbabii’s “Pull Up A Stick,” KeKe tells a story through dance. She pulls up on a get together wearing a gas mask, obviously riling up an old beef. Through choreography guns are drawn from both sides, but it’s not one of their guns that cause the most havoc.

Watch below:

Purchase Keke Palmer’s Lauren EP on iTunes HERE.