Jay Sean is back with a newbie called “Do You Love Me,” a breezy Pop single with island sensibilities and radio appeal. Produced by Cory Enemy & Rock Mafia, “Do You Love Me” is a tune in which he wants validation that his love is reciprocated.

“I’m blowing up your phone, like, do you love me, like I love you? / Do you breathe me, like I breathe you?” the British singer croons on the chorus.

