[Concert Review] Uncle Charlie Brought the Party to Brooklyn

Last week on Wednesday (March 29), veteran R&B superstar Charlie Wilson was back on the road to perform for a sold-out crowd in Brooklyn, New York. The “In It to Win It” tour features Wilson, Rock-Soul diva Fantasia and crooner Johnny Gill all who entertained the vibrant crowd at The Barclays Center.

The party began with R&B crooner Johnny Gill singing all of his classics, ranging from New Edition to his solo work. Gill worked up a sweat while performing, especially when he sang his biggest solo hit, “My My My.” This song was a personal invitation for the ladies to romanticize over the singer as he passed out red roses to fans. The ladies were yearning for Gill when he ended his set with his New Jack Swing classic “Rub You the Right Way.”

The party continued when Rock-Soul vocalist Fantasia stepped on her stage with her crew. She was incredible, from beginning to end. She was not afraid to be blunt, direct, humorous, and emotional with the crowd. Fantasia earned the nickname “Patti Jr” from the Brooklyn crowd because of her electrifying stage presence. She sang her hits “Free Yourself, “Without Me,” “When I See You,” and “No Time For It.” Tasia also showed she can still hit those notes acapella when she sang “Truth Is” with her background singers. The North Carolina-native also took a few minutes to honor the legends in R&B: Prince, The Time, and Tina Turner.

Along with the excitement and enthusiasm, it was important for Fantasia to pay homage to God. Fans witnessed her spiritual connection with the Almighty Father each time she clapped her hands, or when her mouth started shivering; she took the audience to church! God used her as a vessel to deliver a message to folks who are going through turbulent times in their lives. Fans cried full of emotion when Tasia ended with the gospel song, “Amen.”

After a 15-20 intermission, Brooklyn was ready to see Uncle Charlie! Uncle Charlie captivated the crowd each time he sang one of his chart-topping hits. Everyone was enjoying themselves until they realize something was peculiar about Uncle Charlie on stage. He stopped singing, and his energy level deteriorated. It took Uncle Charlie an half hour to return to the stage after almost passing out and needing oxygen onstage.

Instead of ending the show, Uncle Charlie still delivered his all and performed two more songs, “Outstanding” and “You Are.” He persevered though the show under God’s grace and the love shown from his fans. Despite Uncle Charlie’s medical issues, the show was still worth every penny.

On Thursday, he released a statement on social media that exemplified his professionalism as an entertainer. He said, “Thank you to all my fans for the well wishes. Last night, I had a fit of extreme exhaustion during my show in NY between being on the road touring and fighting the flu. However, I chose to continue with my show because I love my fans and am dedicated to giving them my all when they come out to see me. That being said, I am resting now and will be ready for my final two shows on my #WinItTour in Atlantic City, NJ tomorrow and Richmond, VA on Saturday. See you all there!.” We appreciate Uncle Charlie’s hard work and dedication, however, we also want the singer to continue to take care of himself!