Brian McKnight is back on the scene in preparation for his forthcoming album Genesis (set for a August 25th release).

He recently dropped the his single/video for “Forever,” a smooth tune with a Marvin Gaye-inspired groove mixed with contemporary elements.

The visual sees a salt-and pepper McKnight in a beautiful mansion singing about how the love of his life is temporarily leaving. He then heads out to take a ride in his Audi to get his mind off the fact he love is gone for now.

“There’s no good in goodbye, not even a little bit / And even though I know your coming back, I hate to see you go,” he sings.

Watch below:

Purchase “Forever” on iTunes HERE.