Brian McKnight – Forever
Brian McKnight is back on the scene in preparation for his forthcoming album Genesis (set for a August 25th release).
He recently dropped the his single/video for “Forever,” a smooth tune with a Marvin Gaye-inspired groove mixed with contemporary elements.
The visual sees a salt-and pepper McKnight in a beautiful mansion singing about how the love of his life is temporarily leaving. He then heads out to take a ride in his Audi to get his mind off the fact he love is gone for now.
“There’s no good in goodbye, not even a little bit / And even though I know your coming back, I hate to see you go,” he sings.
Watch below:
Purchase “Forever” on iTunes HERE.