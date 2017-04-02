Mack Wilds Announces New Project; Drops New Single “Explore”

Mack Wilds is hot right now, and he’s taking full advantage. The singer/actor, whose stock continues to rise with starring roles in VH1’s ‘The Breaks’ and FOX’s new hit ‘Shots Fired,’ will release a new project on April 7th.

Titled ‘AfterHours,’ the project is headed by the single, “Explore.” Produced by Blak and penned by Cam Wallace, the hard-hitting, guitar-laden ballad sees Mack crooning about the fall of a relationship.

“She don’t wanna hurt no more, Said she wanna go explore,” Mack emotionally delivers. “They sayin’ love is a battlefield; I’m lost in the war.”

AfterHours is slated to arrive on April 7 and will feature appearances from Wale (“Bonnie & Clyde”), Tink (“Senses”), and Wallace (“Vibes”) with contributions from DJ Camper, Key Wane, Deputy, The Mekanics, D’Mile, and Kevin Garrett.

Mack announced the new project on social media, insisting, “Its about that time!! My New Project #AfterHours drops April 7th.. You can Pre-Order Now and get my New Song Explore” The revelation was accompanied by a short trailer, possibly linked to an upcoming TV series.