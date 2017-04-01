Guess Who Trey Songz Would Pick Out of Rihanna, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj?

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Trey Songz continues to make his rounds as he promotes his seventh studio album, Tremaine, which is headed by the offerings “Playboy,” “Song Goes Off,” “She Lovin It” and “Animal” to name a few.

While speaking with Noisy recently, Trey was asked who he would choose out of Rihanna, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj. Without giving it too much thought, the Virginia native gave his answer along with his reasoning.

“Beyonce,” confirms Trigga. “Beyonce is like the greatest thing that ever happened to earth… She’s like Michael Jackson reincarnated. She’s just great and the inspiration she gives to young black women, I think is amazing, all while remaining graceful having defeated so many obstacles… And she’s married to Hov.”

No one will argue with you there Trey! See Trey’s answer below (3:00 mark)

Trey is also prepping to hit the road for his “” trek, which kicks off May 3rd and travels the U.S. through early June.