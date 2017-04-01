Beyonce’s ‘Freedom’ Song Featured in New Apple Watch Commercial

Beyonce’s triumphant song, ‘Freedom,’ featuring Kendrick Lamar, takes over the musical backdrop in Apple’s new commercial for its Apple Watch Series 2.

The colorful spot, which features energetic athletes and people from all walks of life, inspires viewers to “Live Bright” via a series of colorful sequences coupled with Queen B’suplifting vocals.

The film opens on a woman in a monochrome office, tapping her Apple watch and standing up to look out of the window at what seems to be an emerald green jungle. We’re then transported around the world, to lush green fields and the Northern Lights. Next up, it’s yellow, with a bright yellow waterslide and the beach at sunset, then various fitness activities infused with a red hue and a low lit blue series involving parachuting and diving. Finally, all the colors come together in an explosion of fireworks.