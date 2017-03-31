Leela James will bring her headlining nationwide tour to NYC’s Apollo Theater on Saturday, April 15, 2017; the trek supports her sixth studio album, Did It For Love (out March 31st). The album’s first single, “Don’t Want You Back,” is already top 5 on the Urban AC charts and continues to rise. All this on the back of her critically acclaimed 2014 album, Fall For You, which featured three top 15 hits including “Say That” and the cultural touchstone “Fall For You.”

Daley is a singer, songwriter and recording artist hailing from Manchester, UK. A British boy who grew up to the sounds of Prince, Chaka Khan, D’Angelo, Radiohead and Oasis – Daley first became prominent after co-writing and featuring on the Gorillaz hit “Doncamatic” under the wing of the band’s creator Damon Albarn in London. He has since become one of the UK’s most respected soulful exports, recording and touring on both sides of the Atlantic and working with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Miguel, Jessie J, Emeli Sande, Maxwell, Jill Scott and Marsha Ambrosius. He recently released his Jill Scott-assisted new single, “Until The Pain Is Gone.”

Singersroom is giving away one pair of tickets to a lucky reader to see Leela James and Daley on their “Undeniable Tour” at the Apollo Theater on April 15th.

Ticket prices run from $39-$50, so this is a great deal! Enter below to WIN your tickets now! (You can also purchase tickets here).