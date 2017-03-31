Tinashe Performs “Flame” on ‘The Tonight Show’ Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tinashe appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night where she delivered a welcoming performance of her new single, “Flame.”

Unlike her usual dance-filled stage performances, the R&B songstress went for empowerment as she rocked out to the fiery relationship record.

“Flame” will appear on Tinashe’s upcoming sophomore album, Joyride, which is the second of a two-part series, which included her debut, ‘Nightride.’

“I see them as two things that are equally the same. I think you can be a combination of things, and that’s what makes people human and complex. They are equally me,” Tinashe told Rolling Stone. “I don’t like to be limited to one particular thing so I want to represent that duality and that sense of boundlessness in my art.”

Still no official release date for Joyride yet, but watch the “Flame” performance below: