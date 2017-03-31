Staasia Daniels does a modern interpolations of Aaliyah’s “I Don’t Wanna” and New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain” on her latest offering “Goatee,” injecting lyrics about contemporary difficulties found in today’s increasingly unconventional relationships.

Lacing the song with a brand of female empowerment that seeks the strength in only-human vulnerability, Staasia carefully straddles the line between loneliness and weakness.

“Cause I need me somebody who will, do more than Netflix and chill, be down support me for real, I thought it was you for real,” she sings on the chill, ambient groove.

Très dope!

