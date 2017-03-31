‘POWER’ Actor/Singer Rotimi Releases Weekly Vlog (Watch Ep. 4)

POWER Actor/Singer Rotimi releases his weekly vlog called “25HRZ” where each episode takes you on an inside look on how hard he works balancing his music and acting career. We know there are 24 hours in a day, but with Rotimi there are 25! The grind doesn’t stop.

In the latest episode (ep. 4), you get a sneak peak of his new single “Nobody” featuring 50 Cent and T.I. (the official release date is April 14th). He also goes to dance rehearsals, dishes on his next movie project, and supports his friend Trey Songz at his concert.

Watch below:

@Rotimi