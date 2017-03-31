Snoop Dogg’s Artist October London Premieres New Single, ‘Driving Me to Drink’

October London is ready for round two of his EP series. To follow-up the release of his ‘Color Blind: Love’ EP and supporting short film, the budding R&B singer and songwriter premieres the new single ‘Driving Me to Drink,’ the first offering from his second EP, ‘Color Blind: Love And Hate.’

On “Driving Me to Drink,” which features soulful and vintage piano chords, reminiscent to Anthony Hamilton’s “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” October showcases his vocal prowess by delivering emotional and painstaking lyrics and melodies about the difficulties of a relationship.

“‘Driving Me to Drink’ is something special to me because I made it specifically after being heartbroken, sick, tired and done with the craziness in my past relationships,”October London tells us. “I’ve had a lot of heartbreaks in my life but it helped me grow as a writer AND as a man.”

Signed to Snoop Dogg and Jazze Pha’s Cadillac Music label, October London created quite the buzz with the release of his EP, ‘Colorblind: Love.’ The South Bend, Indiana native’s stock began rising after opening for Flo-Rida in Miami, which led him to sign with Snoop.

October’s upcoming EP, Love And Hate, is due out April 7th. Purchase’Driving Me to Drink’ on iTunes.