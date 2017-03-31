After a week of promos for her forthcoming album Strength of A Woman (dropped the tracklist and interviews on Hot 97 and The Breakfast Club), Mary J. Blige’s highly-anticipated collab with Kanye West has finally surfaced!

The song features epic horns and the boom-bap of classic hip-hop drums for a certified head-nodder. The song’s concept is that of the cliché-but-true phrase that states in order to love someone else, you must first love and respect yourself.

“You gotta love yoself, if you really wanna be with someone else / You gotta feed yoself, before you feed somebody else / You gotta stay open, don’t be foolish / Cause everybody don’t mean you well,” she sings on the hook.

These lyrics are surely inspired by her current, drama-filled divorce. Strength of A Woman will arrive on April 28th.

Stream “Love Yourself” below: