Need a little optimism, today? Mali Music has got you!

Today, he drops a new tune titled “Gonna Be Alright,” a chill groove that gives hope during trying times. If you’re having a bad day, week, month, or year, this song should set your heart and mind at ease, bit.

“I got a song to sing / It’s a song about hope for you / It’s a song about faith / I see all that you are going through / And it’s gonna be alright,” he sings.

About the song, Mali Music explains, “Everyone knows that there are two things that are certain in the world today; death and corruption. In the years that have passed, everyone has thrived in the state of crisis. So, in hopes for the future, I want to let everyone know with ‘Gonna Be Alright’ that grace abounds steel and everything will indeed be alright.”

The crooner is currently working on his major sophomore effort.

Purchase “Gonna Be Alright” on iTunes HERE.