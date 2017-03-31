NYC-based singer-songwriter, DJ and model MAAD releases her debut EP ‘LÉ FUNK. Following the release of her latest track “Touch Me” which features Grammy-nominated soul artist Ro James, the EP is a collection of seven sexy cuts infusing R&B, disco, soul and funk.

Written by MAAD, with production by her regular collaborators TheVAMP, LÉ FUNK also features the popular and infectious singles “90s Love“, ‘Black Ice’ and her breakthrough, debut introduction on the throwback sounds of “Sweet & Low.” The EP also features three brand new tracks with the funky “Satisfied,” the dreamy “Lost Together” and the hypnotic, retro dancefloor vibes of “Stingy Lover.”

